Report: Allegiant flight from Ohio makes emergency landing in N.C.

An Allegiant Air spokeswoman says one of its flights bound from Ohio to Florida with 151 passengers and six crew made an emergency landing in North Carolina

ASHEVILLE, NC (AP) – An Allegiant Air spokeswoman says one of its flights bound from Ohio to Florida with 151 passengers and six crew made an emergency landing in North Carolina as a precaution after an indicator light went on in the cockpit.

There were no injuries.

An Allegiant Air spokeswoman, Sonya Padgett, told media outlet WLOS in an email that the flight from Columbus, Ohio, to Sarasota, Florida, landed at the Asheville Regional Airport on Thursday afternoon and taxied to the gate under its own power.

The report didn’t elaborate on what caused the flight . Padgett said passengers got off the plane normally and awaited a replacement aircraft to continue on to Sarasota.

