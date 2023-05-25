(WKBN) — May 25 annually marks National Missing Children’s Day, and in recognition of that, The 2022 Ohio Missing Children Clearinghouse Report was published.

The clearinghouse documented 20,617 people missing in 2022 — 1,603 more than the year before. Of those, 15,555 were reports of missing children — 8,224 females and 7,331 males.

Authorities reported that 96% — a total of 14,940 children — were recovered safely by year’s end. Open source data revealed that four children reported missing were found deceased in 2022.

The report details all missing person entries for which circumstances were specified:

8,525 cases involved a runaway, where a child left a home without permission and stays away overnight.

34 cases involved abduction from a noncustodial parent, where a parent, other family member or another person acting on behalf of a parent keeps or conceals a child, depriving another individual of custody or visitation rights.

5 cases involved abduction by a stranger.

In 2022, Ohio law enforcement issued 11 AMBER Alerts and four Endangered Missing Child Alerts involving five children. All the children were recovered safely.

The Missing Persons Unit has a 24-hour toll-free hotline 800-325-5604 to field calls from law enforcement, parents and community members.

A full copy of the 2022 report can be found on the attorney general’s website.