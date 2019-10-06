Report: 81 died last year during domestic violence attacks in Ohio

The Ohio Domestic Violence Network said there was a history of abuse in 83% of cases where a woman killed a man

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – An annual survey finds 81 people died in domestic violence confrontations in Ohio during the 12-month period ending June 30, including 53 victims and 28 perpetrators.

The Ohio Domestic Violence Network analysis used media accounts to identify 60 deadly confrontations – 51 involving male attackers and 9 involving female attackers.

The group said this week there was a history of abuse in 83% of cases where a woman killed a man. The victim had ended or was trying to end the relationship in 35% of the cases. Five involved custody disputes.

Guns caused 73% of the fatalities. One-third involved a suicide, including 14 murder-suicides. Children were at the scene in 25% of cases.

Police killed perpetrators in four cases. No officers were killed for the first time in four years.

