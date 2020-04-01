Repeal on sales tax for feminine hygiene products goes into effect

In this June 22, 2016 file photo, Tammy Compton restocks tampons at Compton’s Market, in Sacramento, Calif. Gov. Jerry Brown on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2016 rejected an attempt to waive taxes on tampons and other feminine hygiene products along with other proposed tax breaks, saying lawmakers should propose such ideas as part of the annual state budget process rather than as one-off exceptions. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli,File)

Products such as tampons and other feminine hygiene products will be sold tax free across Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – On Wednesday, Senate Bill 26, the bill that includes the provision repealing the sales tax on feminine hygiene products, goes into effect.

State Rep. Niraj Antani said the tax on such products, known as the “Pink Tax,” was discriminatory against women, as many hygiene products for men are not taxed.

“A step toward equality in the law for women was achieved today with the repeal of the tax on

tampons and other feminine hygiene products. This tax cut will save Ohio women millions of dollars from a tax I believe they never should have been paying. I’m proud to have led this effort to repeal

this tax,” said Antani.

Senate Bill 26 also provided a tax credit for school teachers purchasing school supplies, restored the small business tax dedication, among other items.