Renacci: Poll says 35% of GOP will never vote for DeWine again

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Gubernatorial candidate Jim Renacci said he is relying on new poll numbers that show 35 percent of Republican voters in Ohio will never vote for Mike DeWine again – for any office.

Renacci said he funded the statewide poll of Ohio Republican voters, conducted by the Fabrizio Polling Group, that also handled polling for Donald Trump.

Renacci claims not only will 35 percent of Ohioans never again vote for the Republican governor, but an additional 15 percent said they are hoping for a strong alternative candidate.

“Ohio has been a state for years, and I won’t blame Governor DeWine on, we’ve been going in the wrong direction for about 25 years,” Renacci said. “I actually commission the University of Akron Ball State to do a study and they said the downturn of Ohio is about 25 years old.

“The problem is Gov. DeWine hasn’t done anything to change that,” Renacci added. “And COVID was part of it, he’ll say that was part of his thing, but look, he came in in 2019 and COVID wasn’t a problem then. We weren’t even talking about it. He did nothing to change it. He added taxes, increased spending, all the things people don’t want to see.”

The same poll that Renacci said shows Ohio Republicans turning away from DeWine also shows in a head-to-head primary election, Renacci would defeat DeWine 42 to 34 percent.

Renacci is joining a growing field of candidates in next year’s race for the governor’s mansion, and based on current polling, he will likely be one of the strongest contenders in the primary against DeWine.

However, there is currently one more Republican in the race.

Joe Blystone, a farmer from Canal Winchester, is running as a political outsider and a self-proclaimed constitutional conservative.

On the Democratic side, Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley is the only declared candidate. However, Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley has hinted he will jump into the race.