Reminder on what you can legally do with your phone while driving in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio Highway State Patrol (OHSP) is reminding everyone to keep their eyes on the road while driving.

The statistics on distracted driving are alarming. Since 2015, there have been 75, 411 crashes in Ohio that involved one or more drivers who were distracted by something inside their vehicle. Of those crashes, 227 were fatal.

According to OSHP statistics, men were more prone to be distracted than women at 55% and 44% respectively. In fatal crashes, men made up 63% of distracted drivers and nearly 34% of all distracted drivers were between 16 and 24 years old.

Ohio passed House Bill 95 in 2018, which broadened what is considered distracted driving and increased the fine if it was a contributing factor to the commission of the driving violation.

The Hands Free Ohio bill, which is pending in the Ohio General Assembly, would make driving while handling any electronic device a primary offense in most circumstances.

Right now, Ohio law bans all electronic wireless communication devices for drivers under 18, and texting while driving is illegal for all drivers and is a secondary offense for anyone over 18.