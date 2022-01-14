SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJW) – Cedar Point retired the Wicked Twister rollercoaster in September 2021.

Now its final remains are coming up to make way for the future at the park.

The rollercoaster capital of the world has a demo crew from the Cleveland area at the park Friday to pull down the Wicked Twister’s track spikes and towers.

They’re the last pieces of the ride that remain.

“The start of something new,” Director of Communications Tony Clark told FOX 8 about the demolition.

The 215-foot tall ride opened in 2002.

Clark posted a photo of the coaster with the caption, “Welp, here’s your last shot of these record-breaking towers…”

When it debuted it was the world’s tallest and fastest double-twisting impulse roller coaster.

Back then it was brand new technology.

That area of the park is being prepared for future development, but Cedar Point has not revealed what is coming next.

Clark would only say it’s “something for everyone.”