Remains of Ohio WWII soldier killed in combat identified

WASHINGTON (AP) — The remains of a U.S. Army private from Ohio killed during combat in Germany during World War II have been identified.

The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency on Tuesday said 24-year-old Pvt. Emmet Schwartz, of Dover, was killed Dec. 27, 1944, by an artillery blast as his 8th Infantry Division unit tried to capture Obermaubach, Germany.

An unidentified body recovered by the American Graves Registration Command from a foxhole in 1946 was buried at a U.S. military cemetery in France.

Remains believed to be Schwartz were disinterred in 2019 and identified using dental and anthropological records and DNA. He will be buried Nov. 18 in New Philadelphia.