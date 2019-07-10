Remains of Korean War vet returned home to Ohio

Roger Lee Woods was one of the first soldiers to be deployed in the war at just 17 years old

GOSHEN TWP., Ohio (CNN Newsource) – The last time Private First Class Roger Lee Woods was seen was 69 years ago this month. Now, all these years later, his remains have returned to the Cincinnati area for a proper funeral.

The Korean War veteran was one of the first soldiers deployed in the war — just 17 years old.

He disappeared on July 29, 1950 and was declared dead by the end of 1953.

Nearly seven decades after he went missing in action, he finally came back home Tuesday morning.

Members of law enforcement and Ohio Patriot Guard riders escorted his body from the airport to the funeral home as people lined the streets to honor him.

“How do you say thank you to all these people that do that? How? You can’t go down the road and shake everybody’s hand,” said Judy Allen, Woods’ niece.

Woods will be laid to rest Thursday, surrounded by the surviving members of his family.