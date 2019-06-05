Remains believed to be Ohio woman with dementia who went missing during tornadoes

HARRISON TWP., Ohio (CNN Newsource) – The search has ended for a missing Ohio woman last seen just hours before tornadoes slammed the region last week.

Sheriff’s deputies and detectives believe they have found the remains of 71-year-old Catherine Clayburn.

A group handing out flyers and removing storm debris discovered the remains in a wooded area.

Authorities say Clayburn had early-onset dementia and may have been confused during the storm.

She was last seen just two streets away from where detectives found those remains.

An autopsy will likely be conducted to confirm if those remains are Clayburn’s.