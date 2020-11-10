Relative of 8 Ohio slaying victims files wrongful death lawsuit

Six members of another family who knew the Rhodens were charged in the 2016 murders in southern Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – A man who lost several relatives in a mass killing in southern Ohio more than four years ago has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against suspects.

Tony Rhoden Sr. is the brother of Gary Rhoden and Christopher Rhoden. Both were killed along with Christopher Rhoden’s three children and his ex-wife, and two others in April 2016.

Six members of another family who knew the Rhodens were charged and four are awaiting trial.

Attorneys for Tony Rhoden filed a lawsuit Tuesday in a Pike County court seeking unspecified damages.

He says he wants to ensure none of them benefit financially from the crime.

