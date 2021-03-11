Regulators expand FirstEnergy audit to include payment to former chair

FirstEnergy has said that certain payments were improperly classified, misallocated or lacked documentation

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio has voted to expand an audit of FirstEnergy Corp. to include whether customer money was used for a $4.3 million payment to utilities attorney Sam Randazzo shortly before Gov. Mike Dewine appointed him the commission’s chairman.

The utilities commission approved the staff request for the expanded audit without comment Wednesday.

The ongoing audit of FirstEnergy’s three Ohio electric companies is examining a cost recovery mechanism for distribution system infrastructure investments.

FirstEnergy has said in corporate filings that certain payments were improperly classified, misallocated to its utility companies or lacked supporting documentation.