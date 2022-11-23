CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) — If you have leftovers from your turkey dinner, make sure to store them properly. Cleveland Clinic dieticians have numerous safety tips to ensure your food stays fresh.

They say the first step is to pack up leftovers within two hours in airtight containers. Next, place them on a shelf above any raw food to avoid cross-contamination.

Beth Czerwony, a registered dietician at Cleveland Clinic, shared her left-over safety tips.

“What we always recommend is three to four days maximum in the refrigerator. So, an easy way to remember is you have to have all those leftovers eaten by Cyber Monday,” Czerwony said. “A lot of times, patients will want to keep their food longer, and so you can certainly freeze it, and you can keep that up to six months.”

When reheating leftovers, make sure the food is at least 165 degrees Fahrenheit to kill any possible bacteria.