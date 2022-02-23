COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– The Ohio Redistricting Commission has filed its response to the Ohio Supreme Court after it failed to adopt legislative maps last week.

The court asked for the commission to filed cause as to why it should not be found in contempt last week.

The commission had until noon Wednesday to file a response.

The commission filed a response as a whole but so did commission members, either in a pair or individually.

The response as whole claims that each member acted in good faith in an effort to comply and that there are continued efforts even after the court deadline to create a map.

The main response from the commission as a whole asks the court to withhold judgment for the time being or find no one in contempt.

Along with that response, Speaker Bob Cupp and Senate President Matt Huffman filed one together. Secretary of State Frank LaRose and Auditor Keith Faber also filed a joint response. The two democrats Minority Leader Representative Allison Russo and Senator Vernon Sykes did the same. Governor Mike DeWine filed a response on his own.

ORC Response: https://www.supremecourt.ohio.gov/pdf_viewer/pdf_viewer.aspx?pdf=919879.pdf

Cupp and Huffman: https://www.supremecourt.ohio.gov/pdf_viewer/pdf_viewer.aspx?pdf=919873.pdf

LaRose and Faber: https://www.supremecourt.ohio.gov/pdf_viewer/pdf_viewer.aspx?pdf=919882.pdf

Russo and Sykes: https://www.supremecourt.ohio.gov/pdf_viewer/pdf_viewer.aspx?pdf=919876.pdf

DeWine: https://www.supremecourt.ohio.gov/pdf_viewer/pdf_viewer.aspx?pdf=919885.pdf