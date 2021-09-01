Redevelopment plans announced for Cleveland’s I-X Center

Ohio

by: Talia Naquin

Posted: / Updated:

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Industrial Realty Group, LLC (IRG) announced Wednesday that it had plans to redevelop and revitalize Cleveland’s I-X Center.

IRG said it purchased stock in the IX Center Corporation which operates the facility.

“The I-X Center has been on our radar for years,” said Stuart Lichter, President of IRG.

“It has 159 acres full of potential and a versatile 2.2 million square foot building. We’re preparing a creative, robust plan for the surrounding development, while simultaneously reopening the existing I-X Center for convention and trade show use this year.”

The developers say they will immediately prepare the Main Hall for events.

According to a press release, IRG will have promoters market big trade show events like the Auto, Home & Garden, Recreational Vehicles, I-X Christmas Connection, and the I-X Piston Powered Auto-Rama Show.

“These trade shows have significant impact on the region’s economy,” said Lichter.

The team is also working on a redevelopment plan to transform the land surrounding the I-X Center.

IRG was behind the former Goodyear World Headquarters redevelopment and plans to see that same level of success at the I-X Center.

No timeline has been released on the project.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com