Red Cross to honor Dr. Amy Acton for work at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic

Dr. Amy Acton, Ohio Health Department Director, discusses the decision to issue an order sharply restricting spectators at the Arnold Sports Festival in Columbus over coronavirus fears, at a joint news conference with Gov. Mike DeWine, on Thursday, March 05, 2020, in Columbus, Ohio. Acton and DeWine said the size of the festival and the ability of spectators to move easily from event to event differentiates it from other sporting contests with large crowds, such as college basketball and professional sports games. (AP Photo/Andrew Welsh-Huggins)

The Valley native will be recognized alongside other health care heroes

(WKBN) – Valley native Dr. Amy Acton will be honored by the American Red Cross this month.

She’s going to be recognized for her hard work and dedication at the start of the pandemic. So will other heroes from central Ohio’s health care community.

Acton served as the director of the Ohio Department of Health until she stepped down in June.

It’s part of the 25th American Red Cross Humanitarian of the Year celebration. The event is set for March 23.

Last month, Acton announced she’s considering running for the U.S. Senate.