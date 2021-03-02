Red Cross to honor Dr. Amy Acton for work at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic

(WKBN) – Valley native Dr. Amy Acton will be honored by the American Red Cross this month.
She’s going to be recognized for her hard work and dedication at the start of the pandemic. So will other heroes from central Ohio’s health care community.
Acton served as the director of the Ohio Department of Health until she stepped down in June.
It’s part of the 25th American Red Cross Humanitarian of the Year celebration. The event is set for March 23.
Last month, Acton announced she’s considering running for the U.S. Senate.