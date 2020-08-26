Red Cross and Sport Clips team up to fight childhood cancer

Those who give blood from September 1-30 will receive a coupon for a free haircut from Sport Clips

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Anyone who gives blood or platelets during the month of September will get a coupon for a free haircut and will part an effort to help fight childhood cancer.

Those who give blood from September 1-30 will receive a coupon for a free haircut from Sport Clips.

The coupon is valid through November 30, 2020.

Donors must have an email address on record to receive the coupon.

The National Cancer Institute estimates that more than 15,000 children and adolescents in the U.S. are diagnosed with cancer each year. Childhood cancer patients may need blood products on a regular basis during chemotherapy, surgery or treatment for complications

Blood and platelet donations are needed to ensure blood products are available for pediatric cancer patients and others throughout this pandemic.

As a thank-you, those who come to give Sept. 4-8 will receive a pair of Red Cross branded socks, while supplies last.

Make an appointment to donate by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

