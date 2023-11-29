AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – With Dec. 7 fast approaching, Klutch Cannabis in Akron is getting ready for some big changes as a result of Ohio Issue 2.

“December 7 starts the clock, around the six-month mark I believe, applications will start going out. The timeline of nine months in September, provisional licenses could be granted,” said Pete Nischt, VP of compliance and communication with Klutch Cannabis.

Ohioans can start possessing and consuming marijuana when the law takes effect next Thursday. Adults 21 and older are allowed to have up to 2.5 ounces of cannabis and 15 grams of extracts.

However, according to Nischt, adults will not be able to immediately buy recreational marijuana in stores. At the earliest, it could be October.

“One thing we are watching very closely until then is what policyholders decide to do with the tax rate. That’s important because it speaks to the adult-use market in Ohio, being able to compete with other sources of cannabis that Ohio consumers are using,” said Nischt.

Monday, House Bill 341 was introduced in the Ohio General Assembly, one of the first bills that would change Issue 2. It does not, however, change the 10% tax level on adult-use cannabis.

“That really deals with the allocation of the tax revenue, which is a related but separate issue,” said Nischt.

In the meantime, Nischt is reminding people who have a medical marijuana card to hold onto it.