COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The annual livestock auction at the Ohio State Fair saw more than $547,000 brought in, all to benefit the state’s youth in agriculture.

On Sunday afternoon at the WCOL Celeste Center, the auction set eight new record sales.

The auction sold the animals of 4-H and Future Farmers of America (FFA) exhibitors who were crowned the grand and reserve champions in market beef, barrow, lamb, chickens, goats, and turkey as well as the grand champion Swiss cheese exhibits. In total, $547,500 was sold, with $421,500 going to the Virgil L. Strickler Youth Reserve Program.

For the first time, a reserve grand champion market goat was sold in the auction, selling for $30,000 to a group of buyers that included The Kroger Company, Huffman’s Market, Event Marketing Strategies, Faith Driving School, and Talley Amusements.

The highest price paid this year was $100,000 for the grand champion barrow, exhibited by Oksana Gossard of Allen County. The pig was purchased by Giant Eagle and Sugardale Bacon.

The auction was first held at the 1968 state fair.

Sunday’s auction also marked the last Sale of Champions for fair general manager Virgil Strickler.

“What a great, final Sale of Champions in my career,” Strickler said in a press release. “I am so proud of the junior fair livestock exhibitors who work so hard throughout the year to exhibit at our great state Fair and dedicate so much time to becoming a champion. They deserve this honor. I will forever be grateful to our outstanding buyers who make this Sale possible year after year and who went above and beyond this year.”

Strickler’s name was added to the youth reserve program this year to honor him as he moves toward retirement. Established in 1995, the Youth Reserve Program rewards the fair’s junior exhibitors participating in the Ohio State Fair. Before Sunday’s sale, the program collected $4,691,150 to distribute across more than 20 scholarships, outstanding market exhibitor and breeding exhibitor programs, and other 4-H and FFA activities.

The 2023 Sale of Champions results are below, with sales marked with an * denoting a record sale. In each sale price, the cap is the amount the exhibitor can receive from the sale, with the difference between the price and the cap being put toward the youth reserve program.

Grand Champion Market Beef

Exhibited by: Holden LeVan, Champaign County

Purchased by: Mark and Megan Kvamme and Family

Price: $80,000

Cap: $25,000

Reserve Grand Champion Market Beef

Exhibited by: Beckett Winegardner, Allen County

Purchased by: The Kroger Company and Ohio Farm Bureau Federation

Price: $37,500

Cap: $18,000

*Grand Champion Market Barrow

Exhibited by: Oksana Gossard, Allen County

Purchased by: Giant Eagle and Sugardale Bacon

Price: $100,000

Cap: $13,000

Reserve Grand Champion Market Barrow

Exhibited by: Logan Deel, Gallia County

Purchased by: Bob Evans, The Kroger Company, and Ohio Farm Bureau Federation

Price: $35,000

Cap: $9,000

*Grand Champion Meat Chickens

Exhibited by: Lilly Conrad, Hancock County

Purchased by: The Kroger Company, Gerber Poultry, and Ohio Harness Horseman’s Association

Price: $40,000

Cap: $7,000

*Reserve Champion Meat Chickens

Exhibited by: Natalie Fitzgerald, Cuyahoga County

Purchased by: Meijer Inc.

Price: $33,000

Cap: $5,000

Grand Champion Market Lamb

Exhibited by: Bailee Amstutz, Union County

Purchased by: Expo Services, Concessions by Cox, OKI, Inc, Schmidt’s Sausage Haus, NetSteady, and SP+

Price: $33,000

Cap: $13,000

*Reserve Grand Champion Market Lamb

Exhibited by: Avery Rice, Trumbull County

Purchased by: Mark and Megan Kvamme and Family

Price: $31,000

Cap: $9,000

*Grand Champion Market Goat

Exhibited by: Braxton Method, Auglaize County

Purchased by: Mark and Megan Kvamme and Family

Price: $32,000

Cap: $8,000

*Reserve Grand Champion Market Goat

Exhibited by: Ethan Davies, Wood County

Purchased by: The Kroger Company, Tim and Glenda Huffman, Event Marketing Strategies, Faith Driving School, and Talley Amusements

Price: $30,000

Cap: $4,000

*Grand Champion Market Turkey

Exhibited by: Maria Henderson, Logan County

Purchased by: Mark and Megan Kvamme and Family and Bernie Moreno

Price: $45,000

Cap: $6,000

*Grand Champion Swiss Cheese – Produced by Pearl Valley Cheese, representing the seven dairy champions and two supreme dairy showmen

Exhibited by:

Grand Champion Ayrshire: Carli Binckley, Columbiana County

Grand Champion Brown Swiss: Elaina Lahmers, Union County

Grand Champion Guernsey: Savannah Thomas, Champaign County

Grand Champion Holstein: Colton Thomas, Champaign County

Grand Champion Jersey: Olivia Finke, Madison County

Grand Champion Milking Shorthorn: Madison Hesler, Adams County

Grand Champion Red and White: Lilly Ann Elsass, Auglaize County

*Supreme Showman

Week 1 – Exhibited by: Ruth Bambauer, Auglaize County

Week 2 – Exhibited by: Lillian Finke, Madison County

Purchased by: A.G. Boogher & Son, Inc., S&S Volvo, and Turn-er Green

Price: $51,000

Cap: $9,000

The 2024 Ohio State Fair is scheduled for July 24-Aug. 4.

For more information about the Sales of Champions, call 1-888-OHO-EXPO or 1-614-644-FAIR. On the Web, visit us at ohiostatefair.com.