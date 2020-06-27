Tense moments between protesters, Columbus police at “Recall Mayor Ginther” rally

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A group of people have gathered near Columbus City Hall for a Recall Ginther rally.

According to the group’s Facebook page, they are planning to provide petitions to recall Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther.

The group says there will be several speakers at the rally as well.

The group posted the following statement on its website:

“Mayor Andrew Ginther has failed the citizens of Columbus, allowing personal political interests to determine city policies and priorities, versus the interests of the people. This has resulted in worsening economic disparity, decreased quality of living, reduced confidence in municipal government, and deterioration of the relationship between civilians and law enforcement.” The Recall Ginther PAC

The rally comes just hours after Ginther and other city officials called for an end to violence in the city.

There were some tense moments between protesters and Columbus Police as police tried to keep the protesters on the sidewalk and out of the street. After towing away two vehicles parked on Broad Street, the police left the scene.

There are no reports of physical interactions between demonstrators and the officers.

RAW VIDEO: Contains strong language. Viewer discretion is advised.