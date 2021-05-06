Ravenna woman wins $1 million lottery prize

The winning ticket was purchased at the Clubhouse on Walton Road

RAVENNA, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman from Ravenna won big on a $30 scratch-off ticket.

Allison Snyder won $40,000 a year for 25 years, a $1 million prize. She chose the cash option of $500,000 and after taxes will receive $360,000.

The winning ticket was purchased at the Clubhouse on Walton Road in Kent.

Snyder didn’t realize she won the top prize at first.

“I just scratched the barcode and scanned it, and it said I won $40,000. Then, I scratched the whole thing and I was like, wow!” Snyder said.

Snyder usually plays Keno but decided to take a chance on a $30 scratch-off. She has plans to pay off student loans and other debt and buy a boat.