DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A Miami Valley resident has reported a sighting of an Ivory-billed woodpecker in Riverside after officials said they would be making a final decision on whether the birds are extinct.

Last week, new video and photographs reportedly showing the rare birds flying in a Louisiana forest were published by researchers.

Now, there has been a potential sighting in Riverside, according to a viewer who submitted a video he recorded from his backyard.

However, state experts tell 2 NEWS that the Ivory-billed woodpecker can be potentially easily mistaken as the common pileated woodpecker.

Pileated woodpeckers have significantly less white in their wings and their tail feathers than the Ivory-billed did, according to the Ohio Department of Wildlife.