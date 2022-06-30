(WKBN) – The Ohio Supreme Court ruled Thursday that a rape victim seated at the prosecutor’s table during the accused assailant’s trial tainted the case.

The court ruled that A Stark County man’s constitutional rights to a fair trial were violated when the alleged victim was permitted to sit at the prosecutor’s table during the trial.

A new trial was ordered.

Theodis Montgomery was convicted of kidnapping and rape and sentenced to 10 years in prison.

At the trial, the state’s attorney introduced the victim as the “state’s representative” and joined him at the table. Montgomery’s attorney objected, but the judge allowed the woman to stay.

Writing for the Court majority, it was decided that giving the victim the designation as “state’s representative” and allowing her to sit at the prosecutor’s table was a “structural error” that permeated the entire trial.

They said it misled the jury into believing that the prosecutor was counsel for the victim and eroded the “presumption of innocence” of Montgomery.

Justice Kennedy did not agree and wrote that the structural error ruling is “highly exceptional” and “too difficult to gauge.”

The victim said Montgomery punched and raped her inside her parent’s home in March 2018 while they were on vacation. Montgomery had been staying at the house and had known the victim for about 10 years, according to court records.

Montgomery admitted to having sex with the victim but said it was consensual.

He is appealing his conviction.