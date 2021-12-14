(WKBN) – Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers announced that effective Dec. 22, all hourly workers in Ohio will be paid a minimum of $15 an hour, a move that brings the company’s minimum in Ohio to nearly double the current minimum wage in the state.

On average, this will be nearly a $3 an hour increase to hourly worker wages.

Cane’s will also be adjusting hourly manager pay to a minimum of $18 an hour.

The move comes after the company announced aggressive plans for growth in 2022. Their plans include opening a hundred new restaurants.

Cane’s has also set a goal of hiring 10,000 new workers over the next 50 days.

This increase in wages in Ohio is said to be a $7.8 million investment for the company.