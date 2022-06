CLEVELAND (WJW) – If mayflies are a sign of a healthy lake, Lake Erie is tiptop.

National Weather Service Cleveland posted a radar photo on its Facebook page.

Courtesy: National Weather Service Cleveland

It looks like rain showers, but it’s actually a huge swarm of mayflies.

Mayflies stick to the lake communities because they breed in the soil bed of lakes. The bugs usually live for 24 to 72 hours.