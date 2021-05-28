Put-in-Bay police officer rescues family from flooded car

**Watch high waves on Lake Erie in Cleveland in the video, above**

PUT-IN-BAY, Ohio (WJW) — Flooding in parts of Northeast Ohio Friday led to at least one rescue in Put-in-Bay.

The police department posted photos on Facebook showing how Officer Tyrone Sanders helped a family get out of their flooded vehicle.

Police are asking drivers to stay off of Bayview Avenue. It’s flooded in many spots. According to police, there are reports of water as high as 40″ near Perry’s Monument.

They remind everyone not to drive through high water.