Put-in-Bay mayor facing corruption charges resigns

PORT CLINTON, Ohio (AP) - A former mayor on a popular Lake Erie resort island has pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor counts of conflict of interest in a public contract in a deal with prosecutors.

Bernard McCann entered pleas Friday in Ottawa County after being indicted in October on two felony and four misdemeanor conflict of interest counts. He resigned Wednesday as Put-in-Bay mayor, which was part of his plea agreement.

The Ohio Attorney General's Office says the 82-year-old McCann used his position to secure a waterline project that benefited a contractor and McCann's family.

McCann's daughter and son were Village Council members who voted on the project. They also pleaded guilty Friday to misdemeanor conflict of interest charges.

McCann's attorney declined to comment.

Sentencing is March 29.