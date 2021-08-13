Public hearings set to discuss proposed criminal justice tax in Ashtabula County

JEFFERSON, Ohio (WKBN) – Several community events are scheduled to inform Ashtabula County residents about a proposed criminal justice tax that will appear on the November ballot.

County commissioners are asking voters for a .5 % criminal justice sales tax to build a new jail, hire more law enforcement and develop programming.

Several educational events have been scheduled including: (All events begin at 6 p.m. )

Aug. 17 – Andover Library, 142 W. Main St., Andover

Aug. 20 – Geneva Community Center, 70 W. Main St., Geneva

Aug. 23 – Eaglevile Bible Church, 1981 OH-45, Rock Creek

Aug. 25 – Kent State University Ashtabula Campus, 3300 Lake Rd. W, Ashtabula

Aug. 31 – Pierpont Presbyterian Chruch, 71 SR 7 South, Pierpont

Sept. 2 – Giddings Hall (Village Table), 104 E. Jefferson St., Jefferson

Commissioners say if the sales tax is approved, the rate would remain lower or the same as that of 59 of Ohio’s 88 counties.