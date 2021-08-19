Protests against vaccine, mask mandates continue across western Ohio

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Protesters stood across from Dayton Children’s Hospital on Thursday waving flags and holding signs reading ‘My body my choice,’ all in protest of the hospitals new vaccine mandate for employees.

Daniele Eakins, the parent of a Dayton Children’s patient, feels if she and her family have the choice to get vaccinated, so should the people keeping her daughter healthy.

“My daughter carries chronic respiratory infections, and they’re there in her space putting themselves at risk every day,” said Eakins. “I don’t feel that it’s right that they have to choose between their job and a vaccine that’s experimental.”

A statement from Dayton Children’s leaders said in part:

“We fully respect an individual’s right to choose to receive or refuse the COVID-19 vaccine. We also fully accept our responsibility to protect the health and safety of our patients, families, employees and all who enter Dayton Children’s against the deadly COVID-19 virus.”

Though she’s not in healthcare , Jessica McInturff supports people having the right to choose if they should get the vaccine or not. “I have a daughter too, I have kids myself. She was born free, I was born free, that’s how we’re gonna stay.”

Some parents and students took to the street to protest Springboro Schools new mask mandate. As of now, students in grades PreK-6 are required to wear masks and the district strongly recommends masks for students in grades 7-12.

A statement from Springboro Superintendent Larry Hook addressing parents concerns reads:

“Requiring students and staff in grades PreK-6 to wear a mask will help eliminate quarantines when exposed to a positive COVID-19 contact, keeping PreK-6 students safe and in the classroom.”

The deadline for the vaccine mandate at Dayton Children’s is October 1.

At Springboro, Hook said that his team will continue monitoring cases and other evidence every 30 days and reevaluate from there.