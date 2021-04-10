Protesters hold downtown Cleveland rally over state anti-protest legislation

Other events are happening in Cincinnati, Columbus, Dayton and Oberlin

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland is just one of the sites across the state today where people are rallying together to protest recently-introduced anti-protesting legislation in Ohio.

Organized by the Our Voices Together coalition, the “Protest While You Still Can in Cleveland” event kicked off on Public Square around noon. Multiple speakers headlined the event, including local state representatives, before a attendees headed off on a march ending at the Justice Center.

House Bills 109 and 22 along with Senate bills 16 and 41 look to increase fines and prison time for some protestors. Find out more about this legislation right here and here.

Masks were required at the event, which was free and open to the public.

Other events are happening in Cincinnati, Columbus, Dayton, Oberlin and more today.