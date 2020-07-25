Protesters call for more action following termination of Ohio police officer

A longtime veteran of the Martins Ferry Police was fired for posting an inappropriate racial meme on his Facebook page

MARTINS FERRY, OH (WTRF) — Residents are calling for more action following the termination of a Martins Ferry police officer. A small protest was held Saturday outside the Martins Ferry City Building.

Just earlier in the week, a longtime veteran of the Martins Ferry Police was fired for posting an inappropriate racial meme on his Facebook page, outraging community members.

Some were there to respond to this officer’s post and are calling into question the actions of other officers on the force. The Martins Ferry Police Department says they are investigating those who interacted with the post.