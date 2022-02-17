COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio arm of the influential political advocacy group Americans for Prosperity is launching an effort to elevate “a higher caliber” of state legislator who will focus less on socially divisive topics and more on passing impactful public policy.

The billionaire Koch family-affiliated group told The Associated Press its “Buckeye Blueprint” initiative begins Thursday with a rebranded website. More than $150,000 in promotions and digital outreach will follow.

The policy package it developed through a series of meetings since October centers on: removing barriers to economic opportunity, advancing personal healthcare options, expanding educational opportunities and reforming the criminal justice system.