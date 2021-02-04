Prosecutor who launched Ohio bribery probe to depart soon

FILE – In this Oct. 30, 2019, file photo, Republican Ohio state Rep. Larry Householder sits at the head of a legislative session as Speaker of the House, in Columbus. Householder’s name will be on the ballot Nov. 3, 2020, as the disgraced lawmaker intends to serve his district for another term despite facing federal bribery charges for his alleged involvement in a $60 million bribery scheme that shook the Statehouse this summer and led his party to remove him from the House speaker role. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – The federal prosecutor leading an investigation into a $60 million bribery probe at the Ohio Statehouse says his imminent departure from the office won’t affect the case.

David DeVillers is U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio. He was a career criminal prosecutor in the office before being appointed to the office’s top job as an appointee of former President Donald Trump.

DeVillers announced racketeering charges against five individuals last summer, including former Republican House Speaker Larry Householder.

Householder and others are accused of channeling energy company money toward a legislative effort to bail out two aging nuclear power plants.