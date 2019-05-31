Breaking News
Father found guilty of shaking infant son, causing lasting damage

Prosecutor seeks to try Ohio teen charged in stabbing as adult

Ohio

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Court generic legal gavel

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (AP) – An Ohio county prosecutor is seeking to try a 15-year-old girl accused of fatally stabbing a friend’s mother as an adult.

The Springfield News-Sun reports Clark County Prosecutor Dan Driscoll in a motion filed Wednesday said the 15-year-old isn’t “amenable to care or rehabilitation in the juvenile system.” A judge will decide whether the teen should be bound over to adult court.

The teen and the slain woman’s 13-year-old daughter both face the juvenile equivalent of murder and felonious assault charges. The 13-year-old’s father and teen brother were wounded in the May 23 attack.

Authorities say the girls conspired after the 13-year-old’s parents told her she couldn’t meet with the friend anymore.

The 13-year-old can’t be tried as an adult because of her age.

Both have pleaded not guilty.

___
  
Information from: Springfield News-Sun, http://www.springfieldnewssun.com

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story