Live Now
First News on FOX at 10PM

Proposed law would stiffen penalties for assaulting officials

Ohio

OHSAA says high school sports referees have been attacked by students, parents and spectators alike

by: Jason Aubry, WCMH

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — According to the Ohio High School Athletics Association, there have been a dozen reports of referees being assaulted in the last two years.

The OHSAA says high school sports referees have been attacked by students, parents and spectators alike.

It is currently a misdemeanor to assault an official during or after a game. A bill being considered by lawmakers would make a first offense a misdemeanor with a mandatory $1,500 fine and 40 hours of community service.

However, if an item was used in the assault, like a helmet or baseball bat, the offender could be charged with a felony, even on their first offense.

All subsequent offenses would be felonies.

“I think it’s really going to send a message because if me knowing that, hey, if I’m going to have a felony tattooed on my record for the rest of my life I might second guess about maybe going after an official before, during or after a game,” said Scott Bistrek, a past victim of violence against officials.

The officials insist the bill be passed by lawmakers. ​

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com