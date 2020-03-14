Proposal would end for-profit Ohio charter school management

Officials estimated it would affect more than 175 schools

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – Ohio would stop allowing for-profit operators to manage its public charter schools in 2023 under a new proposal aimed at stronger accountability for that sector.

It also would make the operators subject to state audits and more transparency about records on the schools’ management and operations.

Democratic Rep. Jeffrey Crossman and Republican Rep. Gayle Manning say their proposal would remove profit motivation and help level the playing field for public schools.

Crossman says for-profit operators could choose to form a non-profit to run their school, turn it over to an educational service center, or close it.

Officials estimated it would affect more than 175 schools.

