Breaking News
Tracking coronavirus: Latest updates
Closings and delays
There are currently 142 active closings. Click for more details.

Proposal would end for-profit Ohio charter school management

Ohio

Officials estimated it would affect more than 175 schools

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Classroom, School

Credit: Klaus Vedfelt/DigitalVision/Getty Images

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – Ohio would stop allowing for-profit operators to manage its public charter schools in 2023 under a new proposal aimed at stronger accountability for that sector.

It also would make the operators subject to state audits and more transparency about records on the schools’ management and operations.

Democratic Rep. Jeffrey Crossman and Republican Rep. Gayle Manning say their proposal would remove profit motivation and help level the playing field for public schools.

Crossman says for-profit operators could choose to form a non-profit to run their school, turn it over to an educational service center, or close it.

Officials estimated it would affect more than 175 schools.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com