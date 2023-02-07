A November ceremony in downtown Columbus honoring Joe Walsh can be seen in the player above.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — More than half a million dollars will be going to Ohio veterans thanks to proceeds raised during a November concert in Columbus.

The VetsAid concert, led by hall of fame guitarist Joe Walsh, raised funds for veterans charities and announced that $650,000 will go toward Ohio veteran organizations. The concert, which featured Walsh’s James Gang, the Foo Fighters, the Black Keys, and more sold-out on Nov. 13 at Nationwide Arena with those proceeds now being disbursed between veterans organizations across Ohio.

For a full list of the Ohio veteran organizations that were grant recipients, click here.

“VetsAid 2022 in Columbus will be a memory that my family and I will cherish forever and I am grateful to the bands that participated, Nationwide Arena and our friends at Ohio State; Ohio is and will always be my home that I hope I can continue to make proud,” Walsh said in a statement.

Walsh said his happiest childhood memories came when he lived in Columbus as a child when his stepfather took a job with Nationwide Insurance. Before the show, the Rock and Roll hall of famer was honored on the corner of Front Street and Nationwide Boulevard with a ceremonial street naming. Mayor Andrew Ginther proclaimed Nov. 9, 2022, as “Joe Walsh Day” in Columbus.

The 2023 VetsAid concert will take place in November in San Diego.