Pro-Trump former GOP chair joins US Senate race in Ohio

FILE—In this file photo from Oct. 6, 2020, Jane Timken, the Chairwoman of the Ohio Republican Party, speaks at the Hamilton County Board of Elections during early voting in Norwood, Ohio. Timken, who has been linked closely to Donald Trump, stepped down Friday, Feb. 5, 2021 as the party’s chair, a signal of her interest in running for the U.S. Senate for the seat being left by the GOP’s Rob Portman. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster, File)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An ally of former President Donald Trump who recently stepped down as chair of the Ohio Republican Party is joining the race for the U.S. Senate seat that the GOP’s Rob Portman is leaving.

Jane Timken announced her decision Thursday.

It sets up a 2022 primary that already includes former state treasurer and Marine veteran Josh Mandel, another Trump backer who is making his third run for the Senate.

Timken described herself as a “conservative disruptor” in her announcement, noting that Republicans did well in Ohio during the four years after she took over as state chair with Trump’s backing.