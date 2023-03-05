SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — Another press conference has been announced after a Norfolk Southern train derailed on Saturday in Springfield.

According to the release, officials will speak after a train crashed on Saturday, shortly before 5 p.m. The conference is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. in Springfield.

A prior release from Clark County said 20 of 212 cars had derailed from. Two of the tankers contained Diesel Exhaust Fluid. “The other two tankers contained residual amounts of Polyacrylamide Water Solution,” the release said.

