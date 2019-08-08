President Trump visits Dayton, El Paso shooting victims and first responders

The president said Wednesday he is open to talking about some aspects of gun control legislation

DAYTON, Ohio (CNN Newsource) – On Wednesday, President Trump visited two communities still mourning after the weekend’s mass shootings.

He first went to Dayton, Ohio then El Paso, Texas.

“We’ll be meeting with first responders, law enforcement, some of the victims,” Trump said.

In Dayton, the president met with local officials before making a stop at Miami Valley Hospital. There, he met medical personnel and some of those affected by the mass shooting.

America Stands With Ohio America stands with Ohio. ❤️🇺🇸 Posted by The White House on Wednesday, August 7, 2019

The President and First Lady met with survivors and family members in Dayton, Ohio, this afternoon. Posted by The White House on Wednesday, August 7, 2019

President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump met with hospital staff at the Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton, Ohio. Posted by The White House on Wednesday, August 7, 2019

Also on the ground in both cities were supporters and protesters of the president’s visits.

“There are things he can do,” said Dayton City Commissioner Darryl Fairchild. “He doesn’t have to wait for Congress. He has some steps he can take with executive action. He could start to put funding toward research and development of safer guns.”

In El Paso, Mayor Dee Margo acknowledged the divide.

“I realize there’s a lot of emotional pain and concern over his visit, but I’m the mayor of all of El Paso and I feel like it’s my duty, obligation, my fiduciary duty to meet with the President of the United States,” he said.

Trump said Wednesday he is open to talking about some aspects of gun control legislation.

“I’m looking to do background checks. I think background checks are important. I don’t want to put guns into the hands of mentally unstable people or people with rage or hate, sick people.”

It’s unclear if Congress can reach a consensus. The House passed two gun control bills but the Senate hasn’t voted on either one.