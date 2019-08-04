President Trump, representatives react to mass shooting in Dayton

Shoes are piled outside the scene of a mass shooting including Ned Peppers bar, Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, in Dayton, Ohio. Several people in Ohio have been killed in the second mass shooting in the U.S. in less than 24 hours, and the suspected shooter is also deceased, police said. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

DAYTON, Ohio (WKBN) – Early Sunday morning, shots rang out in the Oregon District.

Around 6 a.m. Sunday, 10 people, including the suspect, were confirmed dead, according to police.

President Trump released a statement on Twitter:

The FBI, local and state law enforcement are working together in El Paso and in Dayton, Ohio. Information is rapidly being accumulated in Dayton. Much has already be learned in El Paso. Law enforcement was very rapid in both instances. Updates will be given throughout the day! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 4, 2019

God bless the people of El Paso Texas. God bless the people of Dayton, Ohio. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 4, 2019

Presidential hopeful and Ohio Representative Tim Ryan asked Congress to reconvene in Washington.

“Mass shootings in America have become the norm. Dayton, El Paso and Gilroy communities are reeling and we are responsible. We can’t continue to offer up the same condolences again and again with no action to protect our communities. These acts affect every American family, our children are taught to shelter in place in our schools, our public spaces feel suffocating with escalating security barriers and feelings of unease. That is why I’m calling in Congress to immediately end its August recess and reconvene in Washington to take up a package of legislation meant to stop these acts of horror and other acts of gun violence that affect every single American.”

Senator Sherrod Brown says thoughts and prayers are not enough.

“As Ohio wakes up this morning to the news of this horrific attack, Connie and I are filled with sadness for the victims and their families and gratitude for the police officers who responded to the scene and the medical professionals caring for the injured. We are also angry – angry that shooting after shooting politicians in Washington and Columbus refuse to pass sensible gun-safety laws to protect our communities. We are still learning about the attack in Dayton and we don’t know exactly what, if anything, could have prevented this specific tragedy. But we know thoughts and prayers are not enough, we have a responsibility to act. My office stands ready to assist the Dayton community with whatever is needed to investigate and recover from this attack.”

Senator Rob Portman thanked the officers.

“I went to bed with a heavy heart because of El Paso and woke up to the tragic news from Dayton. These senseless acts of violence must stop. While we are still learning more about the details of this tragedy in Montgomery County, we are praying for the victims and their families and thank the officers who responded so quickly and bravely. I am talking to local leaders and law enforcement officials this morning. First and foremost, let’s get all the facts and help the community heal.”

Governor Mike DeWine took to Twitter Sunday to offer prayers to the victims.

Fran and I are absolutely heartbroken over the horrible attack that occurred this morning in Dayton. We join those across Ohio and this country in offering our prayers to victims and their families. — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) August 4, 2019

DeWine says he was briefed by the Ohio Department of Public Safety and has ordered that all flags in Ohio will remain at half-mast.

I commend Dayton Police and other first responders for their bravery and quick response to save lives and bring an end to this tragedy.



I have ordered that flags in Ohio remain at half mast in honor and memory of the victims who lost their lives this morning. — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) August 4, 2019

Ohio Attorney General sent out a statement Sunday.

“Today is a day of sorrow and grief. Darlene and I are praying for the victims and their families. I am grateful for the first responders who acted swiftly to de-escalate the situation – they are true heroes. The resources of my office, including BCI and victim services, stand ready to assist the city of Dayton.”

Governor John Kasich says these acts of violence are becoming too common.

“We are all devastated to learn of what happened early this morning in Dayton. It’s absolutely heartbreaking and I commend the brave first responders who acted so quickly to save lives. As we saw yesterday in El Paso, these horrific acts of violence are becoming too common in our communities and it’s well past time that our leaders take steps to find sensible solutions to reduce this gun violence.”

Representative of Montgomery County, Mike Turner says his daughter was in the Oregon District when the shooting began.

My daughter & a family friend had just entered the Tumbleweed Connection when the shooting began across the street. Both reported of the visible @DaytonPolice presence before the shooting and the bravery they witnessed as officers ran toward the gun shots. — US Rep. Mike Turner (@RepMikeTurner) August 4, 2019

Elizabeth Warren, who is running in the presidential election, says she is heartsick from the lives lost.

We're waking up to the second mass shooting in as many days. I’m heartsick for the 29 people killed this weekend in El Paso and Dayton—and all the other lives we lose every day due to senseless gun violence. We need to take urgent action to end the gun violence epidemic. — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) August 4, 2019

Presidential hopeful Kamala Harris from California released a statement over Twitter.

According to authorities, 9 people were killed and 26 were injured in the Dayton shooting. It lasted less than a minute.



Less than a minute.



We cannot remain idle and allow this level of carnage to ravage our communities. We need courage. We need to act. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) August 4, 2019

Pope Francis offered prayers for the dead and injured from the three mass shootings in Ohio, Texas and California.

Police are currently investigating.

The suspect has not been identified.