President Trump impeached: How Ohio’s representatives voted

ALLIANCE, Ohio (WKBN) - Former Republican State Representative Christina Hagan filed Wednesday to run for the 13th district Congressional seat now occupied by Democrat Tim Ryan.

"It has become clear that the stakes are too high for strong, principled conservatives to sit on the sidelines," Hagan said. "Radical Democrat Congress members are working every day to undermine the very foundation of our representative republic and the values we hold dear, including the rights of the unborn, the right to bear arms, the right to secure our borders and defend our jobs from being sent overseas."