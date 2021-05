This was Biden's first visit to Cleveland since becoming president

CLEVELAND (WJW)– President Joe Biden made a quick detour during his visit to Cleveland on Thursday to pick up a sweet treat.

After speaking about the economy at Cuyahoga Community College, he stopped for ice cream at Honey Hut. Biden got a cone, took a few photos and talked to a small group of supporters.

He also bought 50 units of ice cream for staff members before heading to Cleveland Hopkins International Airport.

