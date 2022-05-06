CINCINNATI, Ohio (WDTN) — President Joe Biden will arrive in Cincinnati this afternoon to tour a local manufacturing facility.

President Biden will meet with manufacturing leaders on Friday and tour the Unite Performance Metals facility in Hamilton. While there, the president will discuss his plan for more manufacturing technologies to be made in the United States.

“The president will call on Congress to build on that success and pass legislation like the Bipartisan Innovation Act, which will create good-paying jobs, boost domestic manufacturing, and lower prices for working families,” the White House release stated.

Since President Biden took office in 2021, his administration has created 473,000 manufacturing jobs across the United States.

Biden’s visit comes just three days after the Ohio primary, in which voters elected the candidates who will represent the Democratic and Republican parties in the governor and U.S. Senate races in November.

Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan will face off against Trump-endorsed Republican JD Vance in November to replace Sen. Robert Portman for the U.S. Senate.

Gov. Mike DeWine won the GOP nomination for a possible second term in office. Former Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley won the Democratic nomination for Ohio governor, becoming the first woman in the state’s history to receive a major party’s backing for the office.

President Biden last visited Cincinnati for a town hall in September.

The President will arrive and depart from the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport Friday afternoon.

WDTN 2 NEWS will stream President Biden’s visit in the video player above.