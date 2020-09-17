Pres. Trump plans stop in near Dayton Monday

VANDALIA, Ohio (WDTN) — President Donald Trump will visit Wright Bros Aero in Vandalia Monday, Sept. 21, to deliver remarks at 4:30 p.m. on fighting for the American worker.
This announcement came Thursday and will be followed by another stop in Swanton near Toledo.
Trump will continue his Great American Comeback event in Moon Township, Pennsylvania, on Tuesday.
