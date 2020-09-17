Pres. Trump plans stop in near Dayton Monday

FILE – In this Sunday, June 14, 2020 file photo, President Donald Trump gives a thumbs-up while walking across the tarmac as he boards Air Force One at Morristown Municipal Airport, in Morristown, N.J. Trump is returning to Washington. A far-right Norwegian lawmaker says he has nominated President Donald Trump for the Nobel Prize 2021 for his efforts to reach a peace agreement in the Middle East. Christian Tybring-Gjedde, a member of the Norwegian Parliament for the far-right Progress Party, said on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020 that Trump should be considered for his work “for reaching a peace agreement between the United Arab Emirates and Israel which opens up for possible peace in the Middle East. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

VANDALIA, Ohio (WDTN) — President Donald Trump will visit Wright Bros Aero in Vandalia Monday, Sept. 21, to deliver remarks at 4:30 p.m. on fighting for the American worker.

This announcement came Thursday and will be followed by another stop in Swanton near Toledo.

Trump will continue his Great American Comeback event in Moon Township, Pennsylvania, on Tuesday.

