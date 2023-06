(WKBN) – Another lottery jackpot joins the list of some of the biggest in 2023.

Powerball has a jackpot of $440 million, which is the fourth-largest jackpot of the year among the multi-state games.

The topper was the $1.3 billion Mega Millions jackpot won January 13 with a ticket bought in Maine.

This is Powerball’s second-largest jackpot of the year. It gave away $754 million from a winning ticket in February.