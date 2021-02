There were 132 power outages caused by balloons in 2020 across six different states last year

(WKBN) – Balloon releases from vigils and birthday parties caused problems for First Energy last year. It’s hoping that’s not the trend this year.

There were 132 power outages caused by balloons in 2020 across the six different states it covers, including Ohio.

Foil balloons caused the biggest problem. The metallic coating conducts electricity and interferes with the electric system.

First Energy wants to remind people to hold onto their balloons tightly and not let go.