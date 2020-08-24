Postal service manager in Cleveland charged with stealing and selling drugs from mail

While he was sorting mail in July, investigators said they saw him take two packages -- which had methamphetamine and cocaine inside -- and put them in his car

CLEVELAND (WKBN) – A postal service manager in Cleveland is accused stealing drugs from the mail and selling them.

Anthony Sharp, 30, of South Euclid, is facing six federal charges, including conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute controlled substances, money laundering and theft of mail.

“This defendent allegedly stole what he believed to be drugs shipped through the mail and then sold them for a great profit,” said U.S. Attorney Justin Herdman.

According to court documents, the investigation started based on suspicions that Sharp was opening mail and stealing what was inside.

While Sharp was sorting mail in July, investigators said they saw him take two packages — which had methamphetamine and cocaine inside — put them in his own mail hamper, remove them from the postal facility and put them in his car.

He was later arrested during a traffic stop, in which investigators also found a third package with a fentanyl mixture inside, along with several other empty packages.

“Postal employees are paid to deliver mail and parcels, not steal and distribute drugs in the community,” said Kenneth Cleevely, U.S. Postal Service Office of Inspector General special agent in charge. “When a postal employee decides to violate the public’s trust, special agents with the USPS OIG will work with our law enforcement partners to see that they lose their job, their pension and their freedom.”

Sharp will have to give up $100,000, a 2008 Harley Davidson motorcycle and a 2019 White Polaris Slingshot.

