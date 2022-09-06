CLEVELAND (WJW) – Post Malone is about to kick off his 33-city tour, including an upcoming stop in Cleveland later this month.

The tour comes after Post Malone recently released his fourth full-length album, Twelve Carat Toothache.

He is taking the stage with special guest Roddy Ricch at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Tuesday, Sept. 27. The show starts at 8 p.m.

Ticket sales start at $39.50. You can get yours right here.

Other venues include:

*With special guest Roddy Ricch

Sep 10 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center

Sep 11 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center*

Sep 14 – Chicago, IL – United Center*

Sep 15 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum*

Sep 17 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center*

Sep 18 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena*

Sep 20 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Sep 23 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Sep 28 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

Oct 01 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Oct 02 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Oct 04 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena*

Oct 06 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center+ Fri Oct 07 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

Oct 09 – Belmont Park, NY – UBS Arena*

Oct 12 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden*

Oct 15 – Columbia, SC – Colonial Life Arena*

Oct 16 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena*

Oct 18 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena*

Oct 21 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center*

Oct 22 – Austin, TX – Moody Center*

Oct 25 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center*

Oct 26 – Ft. Worth, TX – Dickies Arena*

Oct 28 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center*

Oct 30 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena*

Nov 01 – Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Arena*

Nov 03 – Portland, OR – Moda Center*

Nov 05 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena*

Nov 06 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena*

Nov 10 – Los Angeles, CA – The Kia Forum*

Nov 11 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena*

Nov 15 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena*