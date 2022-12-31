(WKBN) — Ohio Republican Sen. Rob Portman gave his final farewell Saturday before passing off his seat to J.D. Vance.

Portman stated that he wanted to express his gratitude and considered it “a great honor” to represent his “neighbors” in Ohio.

“I’m proud of what we’ve been able to accomplish for Ohio and the country by working with colleagues on both sides of the aisle to find common ground where possible,” Portman said.

He concluded his farewell with the sentiment that only cooperation can bring stability.

“Our country continues to face significant challenges. … These issues won’t be solved by one party imposing its will on the other or on the country. They will only be solved by us working together in good faith.”